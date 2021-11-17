Schools celebrate with Praise and Adoration Night

Special to The Weekly Citizen

St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle's seventh annual Praise and Adoration Night was a great success.

Students from St. Theresa Middle and surrounding area schools enjoyed the enthusiasm and music of Cooper Ray. The highlight was spending time in Adoration with Jesus surrounded by other disciples of Christ from the community.

Special thanks to Cooper Ray and his band, Fr. Eric Gyan, Mr. Russ Luquette, and God’s Warriors! A special thanks to Neighbors Federal Credit Union for their donation of a movie basket as a door prize. We hope to see you at Praise and Adoration Night next year