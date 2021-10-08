St. Theresa Middle School names student leaders of God’s Warriors Club

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Just as Jesus chose His 12 apostles to help Him spread the Good News, each year St. Theresa Middle chooses 12 eighth grade students to lead the God’s Warriors Club.

These students give witness to Jesus in their lives and live the Gospel message by following our Christian beliefs. They assume a leadership role by organizing meetings, planning prayer services, skits and activities. Student Ministers assist with the school’s Faith-filled Fridays as well as support making the school’s annual Praise and Adoration Night successful.

Eighth-grade students must submit an application to the God’s Warrior sponsors, Mrs. Kim Lacinak and Mrs. Torrie Schexnaydre. Because they are to be role models to the school and community, applicants are asked to prayerfully consider this special ministry.

Students must have a desire to spread Jesus’ message and serve others. They must also possess good leadership skills, a positive attitude, exercise good judgement, and must be reliable, trustworthy, helpful and respectful.

The applicants’ responses are reviewed (with input from other faculty and staff), and 12 student ministers are chosen.

We are pleased to announce that the following students were officially commissioned on September 21, 2021:

Emily Bourque Logan Herndon

Lauren Bonney Benjamin Jones

Hope Cockfield Alex Klumpp

Hayley Cavilier Kirsten Leary

Rilan Delaneuville Isabella LeBlanc

Abigail Guidry Callie Putnam