Bluff Ridge kindergarteners use grant-funded iPad Minis to improve literacy, math skills

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Bluff Ridge Primary School teacher Deirdre Bordelon improved her kindergarten students’ reading and math skills this year with iPads purchased through the 2020 Ascension Fund grant.

The $1,000 grant was used to purchase two iPad Minis and accessories. Students used the iPads throughout the day to work on sight word fluency, phonics and phonemic awareness skills, reading comprehension and math fluency.

Funds for this grant were provided by Shell Companies Louisiana through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a non-profit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher Grants of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.

To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,300 grants representing over $1.55 million dollars in the school system. For more information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.