Westlake Chemical awards scholarships to students of Geismar, Plaquemine employees

Staff Report

Westlake Chemical Corporation recently notified 98 college-bound students of employees that they are recipients of a Westlake Scholarship beginning the fall term of 2021.

This annual award of scholarships continues Westlake’s on-going support of the higher education endeavors for high school students of company employees. Scholarships are generally renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study provided the student maintains specific high academic standards.

Joel Gray, Westlake’s vice president of human resources, stated in describing this year's applicants, “For the 25th consecutive year we are pleased to recognize and reward high-achieving college-bound students of our employees. We believe this important tradition has a positive impact in our communities and our workplace. The competition for these scholarships is consistently strong and the applicants are some of the most outstanding students in each of the communities in which we operate. The average recipient for 2021 has a GPA of 3.86 and ranks in the top 15 percent of their senior class. Moreover, many of these scholars have made significant contributions through numerous volunteer and civic activities. We congratulate the students and their parents for the significant accomplishments in the classroom and the communities in which they live.”

These following students from Geismar were awarded a Westlake Scholarship: Holden Harrell of Destrehan and Jacob Michelli of East Ascension.

These following students from Plaquemine were awarded a Westlake Scholarship: A'naya Bloomer of Brusly, Samantha Bordelon of University View Academy, Elise Devall of Denham Springs, Evan Garner of University Laboratory School, and Claire Sanchez of Brusly.

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from packaging and healthcare products to automotive and consumer goods, to building and construction products. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.