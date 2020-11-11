Two awarded R.E.A.L. scholarships at RPCC

Staff Report

Rubicon LLC has awarded two River Parishes Community College students with a Rubicon REAL scholarship award. The two winners were Wendy Gonday and Shane Mayeaux. These individuals have proven themselves dedicated to their college career despite having to work full time or nearly full time to support themselves and their families. The REAL Awards give back to those that show dedication to continuing their education.

Wendy Gonday graduated from Dutchtown High and is pursuing a career in PTEC. Gonday grew up in Cocodrie and was inspired to pursue a career in the Petro Chemical field after learning about career opportunities from one of the first female operators in the area.

Shane Mayeaux is an Air Force veteran serving as an F-15 mechanic. Mayeaux attended UNO but chose to change his career path to the technical side. He is majoring in both PTEC and Industrial Instrumentation.

“River Parishes Community College and the RPCC Foundation are incredibly proud to have Rubicon as a partner. The Rubicon REAL scholarships are an innovative way to make dreams available to the working adults in our community. Together we are changing lives through education and employment opportunities,” Lillie Murphy, RPCC Development.

Rubicon REAL (Rubicon Empowering Adult Learning) Awards are awarded to assist students with educational expenses while working. These scholarships are merit-based and primarily focused on adult learners, typically considered non-traditional, that desire to continue their education.