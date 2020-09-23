3Donationz announces Bags of Hope project

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Oak Grove Nutrition and 3Donationz volunteered to make “Bags of Hope” to help people devastated by Hurricane Laura.

The late night landfall on Aug. 26 of Hurricane Laura devastated many parts of western Louisiana and eastern Texas. In the Lake Charles area, more than 52,000 have applied for assistance, showing more half of the citizens were affected. The Talented and Gifted classes at Dutchtown Middle School and Gonzales Middle School are attempting to help through their philanthropic initiative 3Donationz.

Homes have been flooded and destroyed, and many people have lost their belongings. There are people living on the streets because they don’t have a home to go to anymore. 3Donationz helped Oak Grove Nutrition by making 100 hygiene bags, called Bags of Hope, for the people in Lake Charles. They plan to continue making more each week to keep helping.

“My students are working hard to make community connections through this project,” Aimee Perrodin said. She teaches the Talented and Gifted classes at both middle schools.

The Bags of Hope contain toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, deodorant, and hair ties. That’s where you, the reader, comes in. Right now, our mission is to help Lake Charles reestablish their community. We are making bags of hope, that are necessities for people’s comfort. They are regular everyday items people might not even have a second thought about if they weren’t affected by the hurricane. These care bags that we deliver will make a great impact on the citizen’s lives, and you can help us right now. Drop off items for students to assemble at school, labeled 3Donationz or deliver directly to Oak Grove Nutrition.

“These care packages will make a huge difference in many people’ lives and will help them to start getting back to their life before the hurricane,” said eighth-grader Claire Flanagan.

Fellow eighth-grader Abby Gautreau agreed.

“Some people have had almost everything they own washed away," she said. "Some bags with necessities can really help them.”

We can play a part in restoring Lake Charles to the same hale-and-hearty city it was before. These people have lost everything and cannot provide for themselves and their families. We are helping because we have the option to be able to help and that we are blessed with the ability to give more.

“It’s crucial to help people in need especially in a time of need and despair,” Aadi Patil, a sixth-grader, said.

3Donationz was founded in 2018 as a non-profit organization with the mission to allow TAG Students from Dutchtown Middle and Gonzales Middle to make creative, everyday products. The team of 30 students, each in different grades and separated in two schools, use 3D Printers, Cricut Machines, and other methods, in order to create these products. 3Donationz was also founded with the mission to make the world a better place. The students then learn entrepreneurship to run the nonprofit in class through design, development, and distribution of products on our website 3Donationz.com. It achieves this goal by donating its profits to charities and starting campaigns to help raise awareness. To find out more or see what products 3Donationz is offering visit our social medias.

Please donate to 3Donationz. The people of Lake Charles will thank you.

Editor's Note: Thank you to the Talented and Gifted students from Dutchtown Middle School and Gonzales Middle School who wrote and submitted this article.