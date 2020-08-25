Ascension Public Schools to remain closed Wednesday

Staff Report

Students in Ascension Public Schools will re-engage in learning remotely while all schools and offices remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, due to Hurricane Laura.

Although projections for Hurricane Laura have shifted the path toward the Texas state line, the threat remains for severe weather in our area. While tomorrow morning will likely be safe, conditions after lunch and through the afternoon could bring tropical storm force winds, creating hazardous driving conditions during dismissal times. After consulting with emergency officials, the district believes the safest course of action is to engage students in online learning from the safety of their homes.

Remote learning approaches may be different at each grade level, so students will receive specific instructions from their schools and teachers regarding learning from home. Students in the Blended Learning Program, Alternative Learning Program, and Ascension Pathways Program will receive instructions from APPLe Digital Academy. Please note, attendance will be taken, and, as always, should students be unable to participate due to illness, they should follow the normal process for receiving an excused absence. In the event of a power or Internet outage, adjustments will be made.

Employees should follow instructions from their supervisors regarding work responsibilities.

Due to the unpredictability of this weather, the district will monitor the forecasts and make decisions about closures one day at a time. Our goal is to make an announcement each evening for the following day. We appreciate your patience as student and staff safety is our first priority.

For official decisions regarding school closures, please visit the district website, www.apsb.org.