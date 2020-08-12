McGhee-Stephens graduates with Doctorate Degree

Staff Report

Cynthia McGhee-Stephens, Gonzales, graduated with a doctorate degree from Walden University on May 10 with the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

McGhee-Stephens received her bachelor's degree from Southern University A&M College, Baton Rouge Campus, in Family and Consumer Sciences. First master's degree from Southern University A&M College, Baton Rouge Campus, in Mass Communication/Journalism and her second master's degree from Walden University in Human Services. She is currently employed at Southern University A&M College, Baton Rouge Campus, as a professor.

McGhee-Stephens is the wife of Pastor Clarence Stephens and the First Lady of New St. John Fellowship Church in Gonzales.