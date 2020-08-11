Ascension Christian graduate receives scholarship

Staff Report

Ascension Christian High School graduate Madison Hebert was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.

Hebert is a member of Pelican’s Prairieville branch located at 17026 Airline Highway in Prairieville. In recognition of her outstanding academic achievements and community service efforts, she is one of 13 college-bound students to receive such an award across the state of Louisiana.

Hebert made the Principal’s List in 2018, 2019, and 2020, participated in school organizations such as Beta Club and the National Honor Society, and has spent time volunteering for foster kids in the community.

A volunteer committee made up of Pelican team members carefully reviewed applications from the 90 high school students that took the time to apply. Award recipients are encouraged to use their scholarship to cover tuition, textbooks, meal and housing plans, and more.

“As we conclude year 13 of this terrific program, we cannot express enough how proud we are to continue to help the young minds of tomorrow. Giving back is and always will be the foundation on which Pelican was built, and the Team Pelican Scholarship Award Program and its recipients are a true representation of that,” explained Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.

Founded in 2008, Pelican’s Scholarship Award Program is one of the many reasons why it pays to be a member of Pelican. Team Pelican youth savings account holders benefit from not only scholarship award eligibility, but also monetary rewards for good grades on their report cards each semester.

Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January of each year. For more information about eligibility and the application process, call 1-800-351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship.