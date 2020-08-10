Nutrien makes $100,000 investment in Junior Achievement

Staff Report

Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge teaches K-12 students Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Work-Readiness. Nutrien recently committed $100,000 over three years to support Junior Achievement curriculum and mentoring in Ascension and Iberville schools.

Nutrien’s commitment to community and for education will connect students with curriculum-based mentoring as they build skills for tomorrow’s workforce. Young adults will need to be career and skill savvy to gain a strong foothold into tomorrow’s workforce. JA is a solution provider for developing a workforce educational pipeline from early education through high school.

“As a teen, I was able to participate in a program similar to Junior Achievement, and it was a life changing experience, helping me to think about science and chemistry as a career path”, shared Nutrien Geismar General Manager, Richard Holder, “programs like Junior Achievement can assist students to identify career goals and build employability skills. We’re proud to partner with this organization and to support students and educators in our community.”

“We are grateful for Nutrien’s investment in Ascension Parish students, helping to support their workforce skill development. Their partnership with Junior Achievement will help our students connect with mentors who can help inspire their career goals and build life skills for a successful future, shared Jackie Tisdell with the Ascension Parish School System, “Nutrien’s engagement and investment will make meaningful strides to ensure our young people feel prepared for life after high school.”

JA is reaching nearly 17,000 children annually with the help of volunteers and mentors. Junior Achievement is currently accepting educator requests for programs and mentoring. To learn more, educators can visit www.jabatonrouge.com or call 225-928-7008.