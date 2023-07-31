Thibodaux man accused of shooting seven people in Assumption Parish: APSO

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Thibodaux man accused of shooting seven people at a business north of Labadieville on June 11.

According to a news release, 23-year-old Korey Jacobi Davis was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies reportedly responded to the business and determined a fight had occurred on the premises before an individual fired into the crowd of patrons.

According to the release, detectives suspect Davis was involved in the altercation. He allegedly ran toward a second individual who was involved in the fight.

Detectives said Davis produced a firearm and began shooting in the crowd.

The seven people struck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at area healthcare facilites, according to the release.

Davis reportedly was arrested in Terrebonne Parish on July 28.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on seven counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm on premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Davis remained incarcerated without bond pending a court hearing.

Sheriff Leland Falcon expressed his appreciation to the Thibodaux Police Department and the Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish sheriff's offices for their assistance.

