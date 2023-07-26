Pierre Part man sentenced to eight years for videos involving juveniles at store

A Pierre Part man was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and video voyeurism, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Seth Breaux, 28, previously pled guilty to the charges April 26, the office announced in a news release.

The plea stemmed from an arrest April 26, 2022 where Breaux was accused of taking video of minors as they used a restroom at an Assumption Parish convenience store.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office detectives reportedly were able to obtain evidence confirming Breaux was in the restroom at the same time as one minor in particular.

Detectives established probable cause and executed a warrant at Breaux's residence, according to the release.

Investigators reportedly located digital evidence linking Breaux to the videoing of at least two male juveniles and two adult males on the same night at the same store.

After arrest warrants were issued, Breaux turned himself in.

Breaux was sentenced July 26 to eight years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Upon release, he will be required to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for a 15-year period.