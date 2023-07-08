St. James Parish detectives report investigation into shooting at reception center; 5-year-old transported to hospital

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office reported a shooting July 7 in the parking lot of the Westbank Reception Center in Vacherie where a 5-year-old child was injured and transported to an area hospital.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting left the parking lot, traveled on Hwy. 18 and turned down Collins Street before being abandoned in a wooded location in the rear of the street.

Detectives reportedly determined the vehicle was in the parking lot at the reception center an hour before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200. Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is also offering a reward, up to $2500 for any information that will lead to an arrest and indictment of the subjects involved in this crime, by calling 504-822-1111 or 877-903-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through www.stjamessheriff.com and through the department's app. All tips can be submitted anonymously.