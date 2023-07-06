Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office report: Suspect arrested following June shooting

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect on multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting June 12 in Napoleonville.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Charles Jones Jr. of Greenwell Springs was charged July 5 with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

Deputies reportedly responded to a shooting near Hwy. 1008, where deputies found an individual suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones turned himself in at the Assumption Parish Detention Center and bond was set at $200,000, according to the release.