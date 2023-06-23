Assumption Parish briefs: Pierre Part man charged with felony sex crimes

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Pierre Part suspect on felony sex crimes charges involving children under the age of 13.

According to a news release, 42-year-old Shannon K. Mabrey was charged with obscenity and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles under the age of 13.

Deputies reportedly responded to a complaint June 12 in the 100 block of Rue de Kajun Street in reference to an individual performing acts sexual in nature and exposing himself to children under 13.

At the time of the release, Mabrey remained incarcerated with bond set at $105,000.

APSO: Social media post sparks home invasion, threat involving firearms

In an unrelated matter, APSO also reported the arrests of two suspects and the filing of a verified complaint against a 17-year-old male June 21.

Lance Joseph Gaspard, 19, of Labadieville was charged with home invasion. Bryce Nathaniel Aucoin, 19, of Morgan City was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The 17-year-old male was accused of aggravated assault with a firearm and released to the custody of his parents.

According to a news release, detectives initiated an investigation and determined Gaspard allegedly entered a residence in Bayou L’Ourse in search of an individual connected to a social media post. Deputies said the subject was not at the location.

Later the same day, Aucoin and the juvenile reportedly traveled to a residence in Labadieville to confront Gaspard.

Deputies alleged the juvenile and Aucoin threatened Gaspard while armed with guns, and detectives reportedly recovered evidence in support of the crimes.

Gaspard was incarcerated with bond set at $25,000. Aucoin was incarcerated with bond set at $75,000.

Suspect charged for nonconsensual disclosure of private image

In another unrelated matter, APSO reported the arrest of a Labadieville suspect on a charge of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Hunter Michael Gauthreaux was arrested June 22.

Two days before, detectives reportedly were made aware of a personal image that had been distributed by electronic means and made public.

Gauthreaux was incarcerated with bond set at $15,000.