CRIME

Assumption Parish shooting suspect sought

Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Assumption Parish deputies are searching for a suspect believed to have fled the area after a June 12 shooting in Napoleonville.

Charles Jones Jr., 52, was identified as a suspect in an Assumption Parish shooting. All persons are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

According to a news release, detectives have secured warrants for the arrest of 52-year-old Charles Jones Jr., who had been residing at a Martin Luther King address but has an address listed as Planchet Road, Greenwell Springs, in the Baton Rouge area.

Deputies reportedly found a victim with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities at a residence in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Napoleonville.

Detectives have secured warrants charging the suspect with attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone having information is asked to contact APSO at 985-369-2912 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 985-526-1627.