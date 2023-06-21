Assumption Parish shooting suspect sought

Assumption Parish deputies are searching for a suspect believed to have fled the area after a June 12 shooting in Napoleonville.

According to a news release, detectives have secured warrants for the arrest of 52-year-old Charles Jones Jr., who had been residing at a Martin Luther King address but has an address listed as Planchet Road, Greenwell Springs, in the Baton Rouge area.

Deputies reportedly found a victim with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities at a residence in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Napoleonville.

Detectives have secured warrants charging the suspect with attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone having information is asked to contact APSO at 985-369-2912 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 985-526-1627.