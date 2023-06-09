Prairieville man arrested in Florida after allegedly entering alligator enclosure

Florida police reportedly arrested a Prairieville man who allegedly entered an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa.

According to a Tampa Police news release, 20-year-old Jacob Pursifull jumped over a fence and illegally entered the park June 1.

Police reported the suspect and two others walked to the enclosure, then Pursifull jumped in while one of the people with him recorded it and posted it to social media sites.

Investigators positively identified and located Pursifull after following leads based on the linked social media posts, according to the release.

A probable cause warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested June 5 and charged with burglary, theft of services and trespass.

