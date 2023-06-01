Agents reportedly seize 3,000 pressed fentanyl pills after obtaining search warrants for Prairieville, Baton Rouge locations

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was among the agencies assisting the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with an investigation into a suspected distributor of pressed fentanyl pills.

According to a news release, EBRSO's narcotics agents conducted multiple undercover purchases of the pills from the alleged distributor, who they identified as Bernard Kinchen.

Agents reportedly obtained multiple search warrants as well as an arrest warrant for the suspect.

In executing the warrant June 1, agents reported the suspect fled on foot before being apprehended with 400 pressed fentanyl pills in his pants pocket.

One ounce of cocaine, 3,000 pressed fentanyl pills, more than 20 pounds of marijuana, and more than $80,000 was seized, according to the report.

Two handguns and three AK-47 style rifles were reportedly seized at a location in Ascension Parish. A Glock handgun, CZ Scorpion, and Brothers Arms AR style pistol were seized in other locations.

Deputies also reported the arrest of Caylen Billingsley in connection with the investigation.

The Ascension Parish location was reportedly a residence on Stonewood Drive in Prairieville. Baton Rouge area locations included apartments on Stumberg Lane, Mead Road, Tiger Bend Road, and Leake Avenue.