Three arrested in connection with Belle Rose disturbance

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested three suspects in connection with a fight in the Belle Rose area.

Deputies reported the arrests of 34-year-old Veronease Marie Steward of Belle Rose, 33-year-old Kennita Steward of Belle Rose, and 27-year-old Moneka Lashay Steward of Gonzales on charges related to the disturbance.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Grisaffe Lane. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with several complainants who advised that a large fight had occurred, and individuals had gone onto their property and attacked them.

After an investigation, Veronease Stweard was charged with second degree battery. Bond was set at $25,000.

Kennita Steward was charged with simple battery and released on a recognizance bond.

Moneka Steward was charged with second degree battery. Bond was set at $25,000.

Deputies issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Lashone Rene Steward of Belle Rose for second degree battery.

At least two people received medical treatment at nearby healthcare facilities, according to the release.