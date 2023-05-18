Belle Rose suspect arrested on multiple felony charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Belle Rose man on multiple felony charges.

According to a news release, 39-year-old Phillip Albert Breaux III was stopped while driving on Hwy. 398 west of Labadieville after committing a traffic violation.

The deputy reportedly observed marijuana in plain view and a K-9 called to the scene alerted positive for the presence of illegal narcotics.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of marijuana, multiple doses of MDMA (Ecstasy), and a firearm that had been reported stolen.

At the time of the release, Breaux remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.