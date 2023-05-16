Suspect who led 110 mph pursuit charged with possession of marijuana, among other violations: Assumption Parish deputies

Staff Report

A St. James man was arrested on felony charges after a May 9 pursuit at speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour on Hwy. 70, according to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

Jeremy Andre Harry, 24, was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended driver's license, speeding, flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, and proper equipment required on vehicles.

According to the release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle eastbound on Hwy. 70 commit multiple traffic violations and attempted to conduct a stop.

The suspect reportedly accelerated and engaged in the pursuit before turning into a driveway in St. James Parish. The deputy reported the suspect driver entered another vehicle and fled the area.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Harry, who was arrested by St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies May 15.

Harry was transported to Assumption Parish and booked into the detention center.

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.