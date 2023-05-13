Assumption Parish deputies arrest suspect on felony drug charge near Paincourtville

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested 42-year-old Lil Ceasar Donelle Queen of Cicero, Illinois on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop on Hwy. 70 near Paincourtville.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle with an equipment violation and initiated a stop.

The deputy reportedly requested and was given consent to search the suspect vehicle and a quantity of MDMA was found.

Queen was charged with possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) and proper equipment required on vehicles.

At the time of the release, Queen remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.