Assumption Parish: Suspect, juvenile arrested in ongoing investigation; arrest warrant issued

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Paincourtville suspect and a juvenile in connection with an ongoing investigation.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Kendhasia Donae Winfield was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of oxycodone, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile was charged by verified complaint with illegal use of a firearm and released to the custody of a parent, deputies reported.

Deputies, detectives, and narcotics agents converged on a residence along Felton Lane in Paincourtville with the purpose of executing arrest warrants, according to the release.

Multiple subjects were detained and during protective pat down searches, deputies reported recovering oxycodone pills.

An individual identified as Kevin Ross Jr. left the scene resulting in warrants being issued for his arrest, deputies said.

The search resulted in agents seizing cash, marijuana, oxycodone, and firearms.

Deputies reported seizing a Taurus handgun from the waistband of the juvenile.

At the time of the release, Winfield remained incarcerated with bond set at $210,000.

Narcotics agents obtained arrest warrants charging Ross with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple escape.

Ross is wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on charges of illegal use of weapons, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, second degree kidnapping, and criminal street gang and patterns of criminal street gang activity.

Anyone with information can contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 369-2912.