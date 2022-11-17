Baton Rouge woman arrested after shooting at Ascension Parish gas station

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Baton Rouge woman in connection with a shooting that left one person injured at a gas station in the Geismar area.

According to a news release, detectives arrested 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer on charges of principal to attempted second degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, two counts of principal to aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion.

Detectives also reported receiving an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge. She will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two-counts of aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a gas station along Hwy. 73 near Interstate 10 on the evening of Nov. 15. They reportedly found no shooter or victim at the scene upon arrival.

Through investigation, detectives learned that a female was struck by gunfire. She received treatment at an area hospital. She is reportedly expected to fully recover.

During their investigation, detectives reportedly learned that Rhesa Pointer and her daughter, Raneshia Pointer, went to the gas station with the intent to fight a separate group of women.

During a brawl, Rhesa Pointer fired a handgun, striking the victim multiple times, the release stated.

Raneshia Pointer turned herself in after detectives were issued a warrant for her arrest. Rhesa Pointer is still wanted.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are pending.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

