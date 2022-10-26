Suspect in armed robbery escapes Assumption Parish jail, sheriff reports

Staff Report

An inmate escaped the Assumption Parish detention facility in Napoleonville, according to Sheriff Leland Falcon.

In a news release, the sheriff reported 19-year-old Roller Avila escaped after being held as a suspect in an armed robbery.

He was described as 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office previously reported eight arrests in connection with an armed robbery at the Cane Row truck stop, casino, and RV park, which is located near Donaldsonville.

Anyone who sees or comes into contact with the individual is asked not to approach but to call the Sheriff's Office at (985) 369-2912 or 911.