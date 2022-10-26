Gonzales Middle School briefly locked down during police pursuit of armed suspect; car crashes into house

Staff Report

Gonzales Middle School reportedly was briefly locked down out of an abundance of caution as police pursued a vehicle stolen by an armed suspect.

According to a Gonzales Police Department release, the chase involved an armed male suspect who approached two individuals and demanded their vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 26. The two people reportedly called 911 as the suspect left the Bayou Terrace Shopping Center.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle before law enforcement pursued it into the City of Gonzales through residential areas.

According to the report, the vehicle crashed into a home at 1811 Darla Street, which is at the corner of Orice Roth.

Following a foot pursuit, 18-year-old Ricky Williams Jr. of Gonzales was arrested.

Gonzales Middle School, which is located in the area, was locked down and a late dismissal of students was carried out under law enforcement escort.

Police said additional arrests may be made as the investigation continues.