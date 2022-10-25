Two men hospitalized in Prairieville shooting; one later dies at hospital

Staff Report

Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two male subjects on John Broussard Road in Prairieville. One died later at the hospital.

Later in the day, Ascension Parish officials identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Travis Richardson of Prairieville.

According to a news release, the shooting happened just before 8 a.m., and the two men were transported to a hospital.

Details were limited as the investigation is active.

John Broussard Road is located off of Hwy. 42, less than a mile from Airline Highway.