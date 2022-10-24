Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire.

James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of D'ville Village Circle around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 19.

No injuries were reported. The apartments were occupied at the time, deputies said.

Peters was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail with bond set at $505,000.

According to APSO, the investigation is ongoing and an additional arrest may be pending.