Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.

The three additional arrests brought the total arrests to eight in the case, as the sheriff's office previously announced the original five.

The department reported a number of armed suspects entered the casino area and robbed the business of on-hand money.

Detectives initiated an investigation which initially focused in the Jefferson Parish area.

Deputies arrested five suspects on Oct. 11, which included 19-year-old Jonathan Lopez of Harvey, 19-year-old Roller Avila of Donaldsonville, 18-year-old Norman D. Escalate of Terrytown, and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile from Gretna. All were charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Marrero was charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery with a firearm. The court reportedly released the juvenile to a guardian.

Jose Luis Gordillo was arrested Oct. 18 by Louisiana State Police Troop L in St. Tammany Parish. Gordillo was transferred to Assumption Parish the following day and booked into the Detention Center on an armed robbery with a firearm charge. He remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

Hector Omar Barahona was arrested Oct. 20 after detectives from Assumption Parish along with the U.S. Marshall’s Office and New Orleans Police Department executed a search of his home and arrested him. He is in the process of being transported to Assumption Parish to face an armed robbery with a firearm charge.

Brayan Chinchilla Pacheco was arrested Oct. 19 by the Olathe, Kansas Police Department. Pacheco faces multiple charges in that jurisdiction and will be extradited to Louisiana. He faces a charge of armed robbery with a firearm.

APSO's investigation is ongoing.