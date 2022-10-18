Family and friends rally for Scott Gray, cancer patient attacked after minor traffic incident

Family and friends of Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who needed surgery following a violent attack after a traffic incident in Prairieville, are rallying together for a medical benefit set for Oct. 23 at Tiger Tavern in Gonzales.

Savanah Gray, one of his daughters, told the USA Today Network her father is recovering from surgery at his home, but will need another surgery after swelling goes down. He sustained several facial fractures and a lacerated tear duct, which caused his eye to be swollen short.

A 59-year-old independent air conditioning and heating serviceman, Gray has been battling stage four melanoma. His daughter said his unexpected hospitalization from the attack caused him to miss his appointment at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She said he is set to go to New Orleans for immunotherapy.

Though it may not be obvious he has been fighting cancer, family members have been shocked that anyone would brutally attack him considering he has a visible prosthetic leg from a motorcycle crash some 20 years ago.

Gray was on his way home after an evening repair job in Prairieville Oct. 16 when the side mirror of his work truck, a Chevrolet Silverado 2500, struck the mirror of another truck in the opposite lane of Causey Road.

Located near Airline Highway and the Prairieville Post Office, Causey Road is a section of Hwy. 929 notorious to Ascension Parish motorists for being narrow and lacking a shoulder.

After pulling over at a nearby location to talk about the matter, the other driver allegedly sucker-punched and battered him during the discussion, causing him to lose consciousness.

Gray regained consciousness around 8 p.m. when law enforcement and ambulance personnel arrived. He recalled a woman was with the man accused of hitting him, and that he was just trying to tell the man that insurance would cover the cost of repairing the mirror.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released limited information the following day, referring to the incident as a battery. In a news release, detectives reported they were advised that a Black man was driving the other vehicle.

Family members have said the suspect may have been driving an early 2000s model black or dark-colored Ford F-150 truck with undercarriage neon lights.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). Callers must contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Surveillance video released

APSO shared a surveillance video clip of a truck believed to be connected to the case.

The video shows the intersection of Causey Road and Hwy. 44 shortly after the incident.

Detectives have been canvassing the area for clearer video, according to APSO's social media post.

Benefit details announced

The pastalaya medical benefit will begin at 11 a.m. and last throughout the day.

The event will include motorcycles and classic cars, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

It will be hosted by Odins Sons Veterans Club at Tiger Tavern is located at 14505 Hwy. 44, Suite 101, Gonzales.