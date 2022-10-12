Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area.

The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.

APSO reported the following arrests and charges in a news release:

Jonathan Lopez, 19, of 1157 Orange Blossom Lane, Apartment B, Harvey; armed robbery with a firearm

Lopez remained incarcerated in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending bond proceedings.

Roller Avila, 19, of 35488 Preston Lane, Donaldsonville; armed robbery with a firearm (probation detainer)

Avila remained incarcerated in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending bond proceedings.

A 17-year-old juvenile from Gretna charged with armed robbery with a firearm. Charged by verified complaint. Ordered to be held in continued custody by the court.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Marrero charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery with a firearm. Charged by verified complaint, released to the custody of a guardian.

Norman D. Escalate- Gudiel, 18, of 549 Dunbar Place, Terrytown, charged with armed robbery with a firearm. Escalate is currently being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Complex on charges filed by Jefferson Parish related to this investigation. Norman D. Escalate-Gudiel will be transferred to Assumption Parish once the Jefferson Parish charges are satisfied.

All five suspects were arrested on Oct. 11.

The investigation culminated "a 24/7 effort by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office since the robbery occurred," according to the news release.

Investigators were able to identify at least one suspect early on as well as a suspect vehicle.

Detectives from Assumption Parish with the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants and recovered a significant amount of evidence connected to this robbery.

Based on the investigation, Assumption Parish detectives filed arrest warrants on the suspects.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon thanked the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Kenner Police Department for assistance in the ongoing investigation.

“This investigation was extensive and very detailed and would not have been possible without the assistance of our law-enforcement partners,” Falcon said.