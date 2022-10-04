Six individuals, including one from Prairieville, charged in federal drug trafficking investigation

Staff Report

A federal grand jury indictment led to the arrest of six individuals on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr.

According to a news release, the indictment accused the defendants of engaging in an extensive drug trafficking venture based out of East Baton Rouge Parish that distributed large quantities of cocaine and heroin.

Agents reportedly seized more than $250,000 in illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and 13 firearms during the investigation.

Charged and arrested as part of this investigation were:

Francisco Palma, 42, formerly of Baton Rouge, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering.

Marco Antonio Filos, 40, of Marrero, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Juan Villareal, 37, of Roma, Texas, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Richard Antunez, 33, of Baton Rouge, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, distribution of cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Clarence Corey Anderson, 44, of Prairieville, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Brittany Adell Allison, 33, formerly of Baton Rouge, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering.

This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department. The matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Kleinpeter.

The effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.