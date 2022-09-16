Allison Rice, an LSU student from Geismar, dies in Baton Rouge shooting

Staff Report

Allison Rice, a 21-year-old LSU student from Geismar, was found dead in her vehicle near the railroad tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive in Baton Rouge.

Rice was shot multiple times and found about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 16, according to Baton Rouge Police.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

She was a senior at LSU and a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish.

LSU released the following statement: "The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact BRPD."

Dutchtown High School Principal Matthew Monceaux also released a statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Allison Rice, who was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her.

We will have counselors available to help our school community deal with this sad loss. If your child wishes to talk to a counselor, please encourage him or her to seek assistance from a teacher or counselor.”

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also released a statement: "My heart goes out to the family, loved ones, and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her entire life ahead of her. This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge Police officers are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice.

"Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance as we welcome students from across our state and the nation that we create a safe environment. I am coordinating a meeting with LSU and Southern University’s Presidents, BRCC Chancellor, Student Government, BRPD and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office to discuss safety for all of our college students in Baton Rouge.

I urge anyone with information about this senseless crime to please contact Baton Rouge Police Department or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers."

She worked at The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge on Burbank Drive.

"We are beyond saddened by the tragic and senseless loss of one of our own. Allie, you will be so missed. May God bring your family and all who knew you comfort in this terrible time. Rest in peace, sweet girl. We love you," a social media post read.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators with the homicide can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or crimestoppersbr.com You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.

Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).