Ascension Parish grand jury indicts rapper Mystikal. Here are the charges he faces.

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office reported the charges rapper Mystikal was indicted on during a recent court appearance.

An Ascension Parish grand jury handed up the charges Sept. 7 in Gonzales.

Mystikal, whose name is Michael Tyler, was charged with first degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana.

On July 30, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives reported responding to a call to an area hospital in reference to a female rape victim being admitted into the emergency room.

During the course of the investigation, detectives reported obtaining a detailed account of rape and battery.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for Tyler’s residence in Prairieville. During the search, detectives reportedly located evidence to corroborate the victim’s account of the rape along with a variety of illegal narcotics.

Tyler, 51, was subsequently apprehended and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. He has been held without bail.

Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart is the lead prosecutor on this case.

The rapper, who was born and raised in New Orleans, rose to fame in the 1990s. His 2000 hit single "Shake Ya Ass" off of his "Let's Get Ready" album sold more than a million copies. "Danger (Been So Long)" also was a hit from the same album.