Ascension Parish man arrested on child pornography charges, Louisiana State Police report

Staff Report

A joint law enforcement effort led to the arrest of a Gonzales man following an investigation into the distribution of child pornography.

According to a State Police news release, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, began the investigation in July.

Police said investigators learned that an individual was distributing images of child sexual abuse material, which led to the arrest of 37-year-old Charles Edward Crawford Jr. of Gonzales. On Sept. 7, investigators executed a search warrant on Crawford’s residence. During the search, multiple electronics were seized from the residence. A forensic examination of the seized electronics revealed multiple videos and images of child sexual abuse material.

Subsequently, troopers obtained an arrest warrant on Crawford for violation distribution of pornography involving juveniles (100 counts) and possession of pornography involving juveniles (100 counts).

Crawford was also arrested and booked by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for violating possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Police said the investigation remains active and there is no further information available at this time. The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.