Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge

Staff Report

Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile.

According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised that he and Williams exchanged private messages of a sexual nature through text messages and an app.

Through further investigation, detectives reportedly learned that Williams and the juvenile also exchanged photos and videos of themselves performing lewd acts.

According to the release, detectives interviewed Williams who invoked his right to counsel.

He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.