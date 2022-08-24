Gonzales Police searching for Ralph Lauren store suspects accused of stealing $7,000 in clothes

Staff Report

Gonzales Police officers are looking for three individuals suspected of working together to steal 136 articles of clothing valued at $6,960 from the Ralph Lauren Polo store at Tanger Outlet.

Gonzales Police are searching for three suspected of stealing clothing from the Ralph Lauren Polo store.

According to police, the suspects stole the item around 11:55 a.m. Aug. 21 and were captured on surveillance.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the identities of the individuals, they can contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 355-STOP (7867).