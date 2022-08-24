Gonzales Police searching for Ralph Lauren store suspects accused of stealing $7,000 in clothes

Staff Report

Gonzales Police officers are looking for three individuals suspected of working together to steal 136 articles of clothing valued at $6,960 from the Ralph Lauren Polo store at Tanger Outlet.

According to police, the suspects stole the item around 11:55 a.m. Aug. 21 and were captured on surveillance.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the identities of the individuals, they can contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 355-STOP (7867).