APSO investigating overnight shooting on Interstate 10

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to an incident on Interstate 10 near the Prairieville exit about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a truck with bullet holes blocking all three lanes. Deputies observed an unconscious male subject in the passenger seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was declared deceased.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital. His condition is stable.

Deputies have learned this shooting incident may be the result of situation that started outside of the Ascension Parish line. Investigators have learned that the deceased male subject is from Zachary; the driver of the vehicle is from Baton Rouge. Their identities are being withheld at this time pending an early investigation.

“We are working diligently on this case like any other. I want to emphasize that this type of violent crime on our highways is unusual," Sheriff Bobby Webre said. "Our detectives will follow leads wherever they go in order to solve this case.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must contact Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.