Gonzales man pleads guilty in 2018 stabbing case

Staff Report

A 41-year-old Gonzales man pled guilty to aggravated battery stemming from a 2018 stabbing.

According to a release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Samuel Muse of 12013 Roddy Rd. in Gonzales was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty. Judge Alvin Turner Jr. presided.

The incident occurred Dec. 10, 2018, when Ascension Parish deputies responded to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex.

Upon arriving, the victim had been taken to a hospital, according to the release.

Deputies reported learning that two male subjects had been “making fun of one another in a joking fashion” when one, identified as Samuel Muse, became upset and stabbed the other in the neck with a pocketknife.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and developed Muse as a suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Muse was subsequently apprehended and booked into the parish jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Muse was sentenced to nine years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.