Gonzales traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug charges

Staff Report

A traffic violation in a residential area of Gonzales April 18 led to the arrest of two men, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the occupants of the vehicle as 19-year-old Trent Calvey of Gonzales and 21-year-old Tyrek Johnson of Donaldsonville.

According to the release, deputies searched the vehicle and seized more than seven ounces of marijuana, a quantity of prescription drugs, about $2,000 in cash, and several firearms.

Calvey was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper display of a temporary license plate.

Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and several bench warrants.

Both were transported to the Ascension Parish Jail. Calvey was released on a $30,000 bond and Johnson was released on a $45,000 bond.