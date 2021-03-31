Gonzales man sentenced to 20 years for child rape

Staff Report

A 32-year-old Gonzales man pled guilty to forcible rape, according to 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin.

Justin Juul of 11474 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kennth Dupaty. Judge Alvin Turner Jr. presided.

The guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2018 sexual abuse complaint.

On March 30, 2018, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint after a juvenile female disclosed that she was involved in a sexual relationship with a male subject, identified as Juul, who was over the age of 18.

Babin stated the relationship began when the juvenile was about 12 years old, and continued until the juvenile turned 14.

Detective contacted Juul in Ouachita Parish, where he was incarcerated in connection with another crime.

According to Babin, he confessed during an interview to engaging in sexual intercourse with the juvenile in Ascension Parish.

Upon entering a guilty plea, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Juul was sentenced to 20 years with the state Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Upon release, he will be required to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.