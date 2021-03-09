APSO searching for two suspects wanted in early morning burglaries

Staff Report

Shortly after 5 a.m. this morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Bluff Oaks subdivision in Prairieville in reference to a burglary of a residence.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that an unknown male suspect entered a residence through a back door and was immediately confronted by the homeowner and then the suspect fled the area on foot without taking anything.

As the investigation began it was learned that the two suspects also committed several unlocked vehicle burglaries in the same subdivision and two additional unlocked vehicle burglaries on Oak Path Court in Prairieville.

Video surveillance shows two suspects entering unlocked vehicles and taking items and walking out of the view of the video camera.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Sheriff Webre would like to remind citizens to “always be proactive, be vigilant, and most of all be safe. Help us help you by always locking your vehicles and removing all valuables from the interior of your vehicle.”