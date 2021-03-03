Prairieville man among suspects nabbed in gambling investigation

Staff Report

A Prairieville man was arrested along with other suspects after an extensive investigation into illegal gambling by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division.

The Gaming Enforcement Division is committed to the strict regulation and control of statutorily authorized gaming entities in conjunction with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, according to a release.

Troopers arrested 43-year-old Wayne Neyland, also known as “Uber Wayne,” of Denham Springs and 38-year-old Jack Hardesty of Prairieville for violation of state law pertaining to gambling.

Additionally, they arrested 41-year-old John Brewster of Denham Springs, 33-year-old Ryan Westmoreland of Denham Springs, and 31-year-old Darren Ortego of Denham Springs on Feb. 23 for gambling.

The investigation revealed the individuals were the principal operators of an illegal gambling den, which was based at the 5th Street Social Club in Baton Rouge. Investigators were able to determine all five individuals participated through various recruitment, financing, advertisement, and coordination of daily operations.

In the release, troopers said gambling is illegal in the state, with exceptions for international cruise ships and legal gambling regulated by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Sports betting is allowed in some parishes following the passage of an amendment in November.