Livingston Parish reports developments in shooting of Gonzales man

Staff Report

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard announced updates in the ongoing investigation of the murder of 19-year-old Javin Augillard of Gonzales.

Deputies in the neighboring parish were dispatched to an address on Hwy. 1036 north of Holden Jan. 21 in reference to a shooting.

According to Ard, investigators learned five individuals traveled from Ascension Parish to Livingston to participate in a drug transaction.

The sheriff said an altercation erupted leading to both parties exchanging gunfire. He said the shooting resulted in Augillard’s death and an injury to a female victim inside the residence.

“This has been a long investigation. And, we are not done yet. Our investigation continues. More arrests are possible,” Ard said in a release.

Among the individuals brought to the Livingston detention center were 21-year-old Colten Boudreaux of Holden. He was charged with second-degree murder. Additionally, he was arrested on drug charges, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

Also arrested were: 19-year-old Davalynn Rose of Holden, 18-year-old Jaheim Miller of Gonzales, 19-year-old Gregory Magee of Gonzales, and 19-year-old Jeremiah Preston of Gonzales. Charges included: accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy tied to druge charges, and principal to aggravated second-degree battery.

Ard said 19-year-old Ashtin Ursin of Gonzales, who had the same charges, is no longer at the detention center.