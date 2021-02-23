Gonzales man killed in Livingston Parish shooting

Staff Report

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office is investigating a shooting that left a Gonzales man dead Jan. 21.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 35000 block of Hwy 1036 (north of Holden) in reference to a shooting.

"Through our ongoing investigation, we learned five individuals traveled from Ascension Parish to Livingston Parish in order to participate in a drug transaction," Ard said. "Once at the Holden location, an altercation erupted, leading to both parties exchanging gun fire."

Javin Augillard, 19, of Gonzales was killed in the shooting. A woman inside the residence was injured.

Colton Boudreaux, 21, of Holden is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He is charged with second degree murder, drug charges, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm with CDS. Also in custody are Davalynn Rose, 19, of Holden; Jaheim Miller, 18, of Gonzales; and Gregory Magee, 19. of Gonzales.

Jeremiah Preston, 19, of Gonzales, is wanted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with the shooting. He is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder, criminal conspiracy tied to drug charges and principal to aggravated second degree battery.

"This has been a long investigation," Ard said. "And, we are not done yet. Our investigation continues. More arrests are possible.’

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livintston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).