Two from Gonzales arrested after hunting investigation

Staff Report

Authorities in Assumption Parish arrested two Gonzales residents and another from Pierre Part, according to a Jan. 8 release.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 19-year-old Brendan Scott Charlet of 105 A Grand Coupe Lane in Pierre Part, 21-year-old Alyssa Maray Jarreau of 38323 Cedar St. in Gonzales, and 21-year-old Kade Leo Penn of 402 West Sycamore St. in Gonzales.

The investigation began when agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division encountered Charlet and Penn concerning alleged hunting violations.

According to the release, agents established that illegal drug activity was being conducted, leading wildlife agents to contact deputies.

Agents established that probable cause existed and obtained a search warrant, according to the sheriff.

During the search Jan. 7, agents reported finding controlled dangerous substances, stolen firearms, other firearms, a large amount of currency, assorted paraphernalia, and a currency counter. Arrests were made the same day.

Charlet was charged with felony possession of hydrocodone, first offense possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, three felony counts of prohibited acts, felony possession of xanax, felony possession of psilocybin, felony possession of oxycodone, two counts of legend drug imprint, two felony counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony illegal possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $210,000.

Penn was charged with hunting big game without a license, hunting without a license, failure to abide by commission rules, and felony illegal possession of stolen things. Bond was set at $25,000.

Jarreau was charged with resisting an officer, and was released on a $5,000 bond.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.