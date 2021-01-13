Gonzales man shoots father, family’s dog

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Gonzales man for attempted second-degree murder following a Jan. 6 shooting at a residence on Thurston McCrory Road.

According to a release, deputies arrived at the scene and found a male victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Violent Crime Unit arrived at the scene and learned that 22-year-old Jonathan Landry had been involved in an altercation with his father, also named Jonathan Landry.

The argument reportedly was over his son stealing guns from a locked compartment at the residence.

Deputies said the father attempted to confront the son, at which time he shot him and the family’s dog. Their dog was expected to recover, according to the release.

Landry was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and cruelty to animals.

According to an article from the Tim Tebow Foundation, Landry suffered an acute subdural hematoma on Oct. 8, 2016, at the age of 17.

The article stated that he had been airlifted to a hospital to undergo an emergency craniectomy, where a portion of his skull was removed to relieve pressure on his brain. He had a significant amount of brain swelling and blood loss. He was admitted to the trauma unit, where he stayed for three weeks, suffering a stroke and having a tracheostomy and feeding tube.