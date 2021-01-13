Ascension Parish detective fired after domestic violence arrest

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre fired detective Tim May following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Deputies received a call regarding a domestic disturbance early Jan. 5, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the victim’s residence, they reported finding May in a dispute with a former girlfriend.

According to Webre, a thorough investigation led to May’s dismissal after the arrest.

Investigators learned the two were involved in a romantic relationship that ended in October 2020. They also reported that several disputes occurred during the relationship, but were never reported by the victim.

“We are not above the law and will be held to the highest ethical standard that is expected of a leading law enforcement agency,” Webre said in the release. “APSO will always be intolerant on criminal behavior, to include circumstances when our employees are accused of unlawful behavior.”

May was arrested and charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, stalking, and battery of a dating partner.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

May had been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since January 1999 and had worked in various assignments.