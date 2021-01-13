Two Gonzales men arrested after shooting

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies arrested two Gonzales men on aggravated battery charges Jan. 6.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on Mire Road just before midnight Jan. 5.

According to a release, deputies learned a shooting had occurred. They flagged down 38-year-old Jessie Jacob, who advised that he called his former girlfriend and told her he would be retrieving his personal belongings from the residence.

Deputies said his ex-girlfriend and a neighbor, 48-year-old Conrad Rousseau, and some other acquaintances, one being a male juvenile armed with a rifle, awaited him.

Jacob reportedly used his vehicle to strike two of the acquaintances. At that time, the release said Rousseau began “firing several shots in the direction of Jacob’s vehicle as he was backing out of the driveway.”

Jacob, of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Rousseau, also of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Both suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Jan. 6.