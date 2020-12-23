Three accused of stealing packages in Prairieville

Staff Report

Deputies arrested three Gonzales men suspected of stealing packages from houses in the Prairieville area.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Dec. 16 in reference to the suspects stealing in the Shadows of Ascension subdivision and along Fairmont Avenue.

During the investigation, deputies obtained information on a suspected vehicle, which was found at a nearby car wash parking lot.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old John Vickers Jr., 18-year-old Jeremiah Preston, and 19-year-old Javin Aguillard.

According to APSO, several packages were found in the vehicle. Empty boxes were located in a nearby garbage can, deputies said.

They were able to identify the majority of homeowners regarding the packages.

All three were booked on six counts of criminal trespass and six counts of misdemeanor theft.

Upon further investigation, deputies accused Preston and Aguillard of additional thefts. Charges were upgraded to felony theft with three additional counts of criminal trespassing.